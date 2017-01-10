Top award for Tarland Trails

A Deeside mountain bike attraction has won a national title.

Tarland Trails was New Kid on the Block winner in the iBikeRide site listings.

It also came fourth in Scotland and 11th in the UK-wide variety competition.

The Trail of the Year Index is based solely on rider reviews and ratings that change every time a rider writes a new review on any listing.

Mountain bike trails were created at Tarland’s Drummy Woods in 2015 and have been such a success that a move is now under way to expand the number of routes in the area.

Tarland Trails project co-ordinator Chris Redmond said they were delighted with the recognition.

He told the Piper this week: “It was amazing.

“We are so pleased that so many riders have enjoyed our trails and given us such positive feedback.

“We wouldn’t be where we are without the dedication and hard work of Tarland Development Group trustees, all of the fantastic volunteers who have helped and to trail designer Paul Masson and CR Contracting who gave us such great trails.”

A feasibility study has been undertaken on proposals for a larger network of routes.

Chris said: “We are just digesting it at the moment with plans to have a ‘Cromar Consultation’ soon.

“If there is still positive support we’ll go for funding to submit a planning application.

“We have an ambitious timescale to get planning agreed by late summer.”

Tarland Development Group is proposing up to 30km of new trails on the MacRobert Trust estate in a project estimated to take three-five years.