Transport Minister hears concerns over bypass work

Local residents affected by Aberdeen bypass construction voiced their concern to Transport Minister Humza Yousaf at a packed public meeting in Cults on Monday night.

The minister agreed to attend following pressure from local MSPs on behalf of a large number of people who have experienced difficulties with the work.

There have been problems with run-off from the construction site polluting the River Dee, landowners have sought compensation for damage to fields while there have also been issues around the provision of a pedestrian bridge along the Deeside Way.

Speaking after the meeting in Cults Parish Church, North East Scotland Conservative MSP Ross Thomson, who organised it, said: “There have been a range issues that local people felt were not being properly addressed, so I hope that tonight’s meeting will have helped in that regard.

“There were several key themes coming through, most notably poor communication between the contractor team and landowners and a lack of clarity on who will foot the bill for repairs to land and the local road network.

“There remain a number of questions outstanding however, not least the timeline for completion and the long-term cost of this project to the Scottish taxpayer.”

Mr Yousaf, who answered questions from the audience, said people were being impacted by the development and individual claims would be assessed on a case-by-case basis.