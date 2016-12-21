Transport Minister to attend AWPR meeting in Cults

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf will face local residents affected by the Aberdeen bypass work next month.

The Minister will attend a meeting in The Sanctuary, Cults Parish Church, on Monday, January 30.

It follows pressure from local Conservative MSPs on behalf of a large number of local people who have encountered difficulties with the work.

There have been problems with run-off from the construction site polluting the River Dee, landowners have sought compensation for damage to fields while there have also been issues around the provision of a pedestrian bridge along the Deeside Way.

MSP Ross Thomson, who organised the meeting, said: “This is something the North East team of Scottish Conservative MSPs have been working towards for several months now.

“We wanted the Minister to come up to the North East and see for himself some of the difficulties that local residents have faced, but also to meet those affected and hear first hand their concerns.

“Clearly with a project of this size, there will always be some problems, but many residents feel their views have simply been ignored.”

The meeting is from 5.30-7.30pm.