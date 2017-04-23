Police appeal after fatal road crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 30 year-old man was killed in a crash near Braemar in the early hours of this morning.

The collision occurred about 1am on Sunday (April 23) and involved a red Seat Ibiza motor car which left the road on the A93 near Invercauld.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland have confirmed that the 30 year-old male driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

“The road was closed for nine hours to allow collision investigation to be carried out.

“Any person who witnessed the collision, or saw the motor car in the Deeside area prior to the collision, is asked to contact Police Scotland by telephoning 101”.