Temporary traffic lights as AWPR work continues

Temporary traffic signals are expected to be in place at the junction of the A93 North Deeside Road and B979 Milltimber Brae for around four weeks from tomorrow morning (Saturday) as part of the AWPR project.

These temporary traffic signals will enable the contractor to continue construction works, including the installation of permanent traffic signals at this junction.

The timings of the temporary signals will be monitored and adjusted to optimise traffic flow, however delays can be expected as available road space will be restricted at times to allow works to be carried out safely.

The contractor is expecting the permanent traffic signals to become operational during late November.

A road closure of the B979 at the junction with the A93 will also be required mid- November to allow surfacing works to be completed prior to the permanent traffic signals becoming operational. Further details will be announced once these arrangements have been finalised.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “Over the past few months, the layout of the road around the existing temporary roundabout, will change. Drivers are asked to expect some delays until these essential works to this new junction are complete.

“Temporary traffic signals will be in use to enable the contractor to continue construction works safely.

“We would like to thank road users and the local community for their on-going support and patience during these construction works.”