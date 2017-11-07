Weekend closure for B979 at Milltimber

The B979 at Milltimber Brae will close temporarily near its junction with the A93 this weekend to enable essential surfacing works to be undertaken.

The road will close from around 8pm on Friday (November 10) until around 6am on Monday (November 13).

A short diversion, via Milltimber Brae Road and the new Milltimber Brae Bridge, will be sign-posted. There will be no access to the closed section of road.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “This coming weekend will see the temporary closure of a section of the B979 between Milltimber Brae Road and North Deeside Road, which will allow surfacing works to be carried out safely in that area.

“This road is a well-used commuter route and the contractor has timed this closure to minimise the impact it may have on road users. However, we would like to encourage those drivers who would consider using this route at weekends to plan their journey in advance. They should also give themselves additional travelling time so that they can reach their destination safely and on time.

"We thank road users in advance for their patience during this period."