Two new destinations take-off from Aberdeen International Airport

Aberdeen International Airport started May with the launch of two new destinations ahead of the summer season.

The airport, launched its third and fourth new routes of the year which will now see Aberdeen passengers able to travel direct to Riga and Faro.

Carol Benzie and Ryanair Cabin crew,

Low-cost airline, airBaltic, was the first to launch their newest route from Aberdeen International with the first flight to Riga taking to the skies at 09:25. The Latvian airline’s route from Aberdeen will now welcome passengers three times a week offering excellent links to the Latvian capital and Baltic States.

The Latvian Ambassador to the UK, Baiba Braze, was welcomed into Aberdeen by the Lord Provost of Aberdeen, George Adam and the managing director of Aberdeen International, Carol Benzie, to celebrate Aberdeen’s newest international connection to the Latvian capital of Riga.

Carol said: ‘It is fantastic to welcome airBaltic back to Aberdeen today with the launch of our Riga route. The route will provide Aberdeen holidaymakers with easy access to a number of increasingly popular destinations in the Baltic States, such as Tallin, Palanga and Vilnius, which was one of the most requested destinations in a leisure survey we undertook with our local community last year.

"We are continually working to strengthen our route network and I am delighted to add the vibrant, cosmopolitan city of Riga to our ever-expanding list of leisure routes."

Just hours after airBaltic’s first Aberdeen to Riga flight departed, Aberdeen International launched a second new route to the popular holiday-destination of Faro in Southern Portugal.

Aberdeen International Airport passengers are now able to travel twice a week to the famous golfing-hotspots of the Algarve region with the new Ryanair service.

The route is the third to be launched at Aberdeen International this year and joins the already operating holiday-routes to Malaga and Alicante; both of which took flight for the first time earlier this year.

Riga and Faro now join Aberdeen International Airport’s ever-growing list of holiday and city-break destinations available from your doorstep.

The two new routes have been launched just weeks ahead of the opening of the airport’s terminal transformation development, which will see all new international and domestic arrivals facilities opening to the public.