Union launch new alcohol scheme for students

A new quiz has gone live online, with the aim of investigating students’ alcohol intake and how it effects their studies at Robert Gordon University (RGU).

The ‘Know the Score’ quiz was created by Alcohol and Drugs Action (ADA), in partnership with the RGU Student Union.

It asks participants a series of questions about their typical alcohol intake, the impact it has on their nights out and their interactions with people around them.

At the end of the quiz, the participants are given a score of how hazardous their drinking may be to their health and what it is doing to their body. There is also advice from ADA and the Union about how to improve their wellbeing and academic studies.

The idea behind this scheme came as part of the university’s ‘Fit for the Future’ initiative, which promotes health and wellbeing across the campus community.

Members of the Union hope that, while the quiz can help educate students about their own health, the anonymous answers can highlight what areas the Union need to target with future campaigns and initiatives.

Kerry Harrison, Student President for Education and Welfare, planned the project alongside Katherine Corbett, former President for Sport and Physical Activity.

Kerry said: “The aim of the project is to have students think more about the amount of alcohol they are consuming and what impact it is having on different parts of their lives.

“It is a particularly apt message at this time of the year, when people tend to let loose and drink heavily at Christmas. We would encourage all of our students to enjoy themselves in a safe and responsible way.”

Kerry and Katherine worked closely with ADA to put together the quiz, which was modelled after a similar one on ADA’s website.

Kerry said: “With the help of the team at ADA and our volunteers on the Sport and Physical Activity Team (SPAT), we adapted the questions to be reflective of the student body and how they would speak.

“We also added in extra questions to gain more insight into the culture around drinking at RGU and the Union remains committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of all of our students.”

Pam Santo, Team Leader at ADA, said: “Alcohol tends to be viewed as more socially acceptable than other drugs. People don’t always think of alcohol as a harmful drug at all.

“The aim of the quiz was to raise awareness of the fact that alcohol can be a harmful substance and affect every aspect of a person’s life. We wanted people, mainly students, to think more deeply about their own alcohol consumption and the impacts it could be having on their wellbeing both physically and mentally.

“It is also important that people know who and where they can go for information, advice and support if they do have concerns about their alcohol use.”