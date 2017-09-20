Union Terrace Gardens to shut for six weeks

Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) in Aberdeen is to close from September 25, for approximately five weeks to assess ground conditions as part of plans to rejuvenate the Victorian park.

The redevelopment of UTG – aimed at improving access and amenity – is one of 50 City Centre Masterplan projects designed to transform Aberdeen over a 25-year period.

The proposals, drawn up by LDA Design for Aberdeen City Council, include walkways, new buildings and tree planting. Outline plans were approved by the Council in March, 2017, and a detailed planning application is currently awaiting determination.

The site investigation will involve digging trial pits and exploratory bore holes to help:

• Determine ground conditions around proposed structures

• Specify the amount of “grading” works required for a new embankment at the Rosemount end of the gardens

• Understand heritage features foundations along Union Terrace including the balustrades and arches

• Investigate utilities connections

The investigation works were approved by the Council earlier this year and the project team has liaised closely with the local authority’s events and maintenance teams to minimise the impact on operations.

Officers had recommended carrying out a site investigation before appointing a construction contractor to provide greater certainty for the Council about the project’s detailed cost and timescale.