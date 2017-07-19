Update sets out progress on latest Local Development Plan

The team behind the delivery of Aberdeenshire’s latest planning blueprint for future development has given an update on its progress.

The 2017 update of the Aberdeenshire Action Programme is now available online.

It identifies the actions which will help implement the policies and proposals of the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2017 (LDP) and demonstrates how the council is working with its partners to implement these.

It is a legal requirement to publish it every two years, but Aberdeenshire Council does it annually.

The Action Programme, which is essentially a “live” document, has been prepared to support the delivery of the LDP 2017, which was formally adopted in April.

Periodically refreshed, it will reflect progress and provide the latest position on sites allocated for development.

Officers will continually update records as information becomes available and can also be contacted for the most up-to- date position on development sites, if needed.

The Programme has been prepared in consultation with key agencies, landowners and the development industry.

Officers are actively working with developers and others to deliver sites allocated in the LDP and can offer assistance to any developer or landowner wishing to progress a development site.

You can see the document on Aberdeenshire Council’s website at: http://bit.ly/ShireAP