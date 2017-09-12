Volunteers sought to help pet owners

The Cinnamon Trust is urgently seeking volunteers in the Aboyne and Ballater/Crathie areas of Deeside.

The Cinnamon Trust is a national charity whose volunteers help people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering all kinds of pet care.

It is urgently seeking volunteers in the Deeside area who are able to help two local residents with some walks for Poppy from Aboyne, a four years-old strong Staffy/Great Dane cross, and Lucy, an adorable ten years-old cross breed from the Ballater/Crathie area.

A spokesperson for the Trust told the Piper: “What happens if illness, injury or just the fact we all get older affects or ability to look after our four-legged companions?

“A large number of elderly or ill pet owners become very worried about their ability to care for their pets, feeling that their only option is to rehome them.

“This is where our national network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer support, enabling them to stay together.

“We will walk the dog for a housebound owner, we’ll foster pets when owners need hospital care, we’ll fetch the cat food, even clean out the bird cage or litter trays,” she said.

If you would like to chat about volunteering, or request a registration form, please call during office hours on 01736 758707 or email appeals@cinammon.org.uk

Alternatively, you can find all the details on the website at www.cinnamon.org.uk