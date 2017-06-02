Volunteers Week celebrated by Befriending group

Kincardine and Deeside Befriending is celebrating Volunteers Week from June 1-7.

The annual event recognises the significant contribution that millions of volunteers make across the UK.

K and D Befriending is a local registered charity.

It provides much-needed support to older people who are socially isolated in the community.

Volunteer befrienders visit on a weekly or fortnightly basis and their involvement can be a key factor in making an older person feel more positive and confident.

Going for a short walk or drive, finding a local activity or just having a chat and cup of tea at home can make a real difference to someone’s life.

Lisa Wass, Deeside co-ordinator, said: “We greatly appreciate the contribution of our volunteers in combating loneliness and isolation through one to one befriending. Anyone who enjoys the company of older people will find the role rewarding.

“It can offer a positive change and a sense of putting something back in to the community.

“Just a couple of hours a week will have a hugely beneficial impact on an older person who is experiencing loneliness.”

Volunteers are particularly needed in the Deeside area (Banchory, Aboyne, Tarland, Ballater).

Volunteer befrienders attend an informal interview and short introductory course.

For further information, contact the Deeside c-oordinator on 01330 823368.