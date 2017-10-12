Weekend A93 road closure

The A93 North Deeside Road is due to close this weekend for resurfacing.

The route is expected to be shut from 8pm on Friday until 5am on Monday to allow AWPR contractors to carry out the work west of the new North Deeside Road bridge.

Diversions will be via the A93 Great Western Road, Springfield Road, B9119 Queen’s Road, A944 Skene Road, B9119 Tarland Road and the B979 Malcolm Road at which point drivers can re-join the A93 west of the closure.

Motorists travelling west on the A93 will be able to access the B979 Milltimber Brae under temporary traffic signals.

Drivers heading north on the B979 Milltimber Brae will only be able to access the A93 eastbound.