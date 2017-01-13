Wildcat activity at two NTS locations in Aberdeenshire

Wildcats have been spotted at two National Trust for Scotland sites in Aberdeenshire.

Footage has been captured in recent months in woodlands at Drum Castle, near Banchory, and at Leith Hall in Kennethmont.

The charity caught the Drum images on video and on camera at Leith Hall.

The Garioch picture was of a cat which was first sighted by Scottish Wildcat Action project manager Roo Campbell a few years ago.

He confirmed it was the same animal.

NTS senior nature conservation adviser Richard Luxmoore said: “It’s great to be able to demonstrate that we have wildcats living on our properties in Aberdeenshire.

“We tend to associate this elusive beast with the wilder parts of the Highlands but some of our best evidence comes from the more populated agricultural land in the North-east.

“Some of our most important wildlife sites turn up where we least expect them.”

The charity is currently monitoring dozens of sites across the north of Scotland for signs of wildcat activity.

NTS is also one of 20 key organisations involved in Scottish Wildcat Action, a partnership project uniting experts from the various groups.