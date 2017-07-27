Woman dies following motorcycle crash

A 69-years-old female from Brazil has died following a crash on the A939 early on Wednesday evening.

Police confirmed that the woman was a pillion passenger on a BMW 1200 GS motorcycle which was involved in a crash with a black Nissan Navara on the Lech to Tomintoul Road at around 5.35pm.

Her family have been informed.

The occupants of the motor car were uninjured. The rider of the BMW motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is being treated.

Road Policing Sergeant Rob Warnock said, "My thoughts, and that of my officers, are very much with the family and friends of the female who sadly died in this collision.

"Several people witnessed this incident and I am acutely aware that they, and others who assisted at the scene, have also been affected by the tragic circumstances."

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the crash or who may have seen either vehicle shortly beforehand and who hasn't yet spoken with Police to do so to help us piece together exactly what happened."

Anyone with information who hasn't yet come forward should contact Police Scotland via 101.