Work to start on Banchory Sports Village in August

Construction of Banchory's long-awaited sports village is due to get under way in August following a decision by councillors.

Funding of £6 million has been secured from Aberdeenshire Council’s capital plan and supplemented by £700,000 from the Banchory Sports Village through local fundraising and further funding from developer obligations.

Planning consent was granted in December, 2016, for the project which will include a reception/cafe area, a six-lane swimming pool, training pool, three court sports hall, fitness room, two squash courts/multi-purpose area, changing areas and meeting rooms.

Provost Bill Howatson hailed the council's decision to proceed with the development.

He said: "This announcement will be welcomed in Banchory and we applaud the enthusiasm and commitment of local people for their fundraising efforts in order for them to realise the town’s ambition for new sporting facilities.”

Construction is expected to take less than 18 months, with a provisional opening date planned for January, 2019.