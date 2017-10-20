Young farmers’ competitive spirit

The North region of young farmers hosted a series of competitions in Aberdeenshire at the weekend.

Teams, including Vale of Alford JAC, Echt YFC and Mid Deeside JAC, took part in various contests at venues in Inverurie and Oldmeldrum.

The busy programme of activities involved ten-pin bowling, hockey, football and netball. The weekend was rounded off with a 'Brains of the North' quiz, won again by Turriff JAC.