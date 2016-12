Aboyne Amateurs were presented with their new training jackets and tracksuits by sponsor Mark McCubbin of MKM Slating Ltd, with the players trying them out in the picture above.

The team play in Division 2 of the Aberdeenshire AFA League after a successful year last season when they were promoted from Division 3.

If you have a sports story or event that you would like to be considered for publication in the Piper and Herald, then please contact the sports team at northeast.sport@jpress.co.uk.