Banchory Girls FC to host festival

Banchory Girls FC will welcome teams from across Aberdeen City and Shire to the King George V Park on Sunday, September 3 for a football festival hosted by the Deeside club.

Head coach of Banchory Girls FC, Iain Abernethy said: “Our aim for hosting the football festival is to further increase awareness of girls football in the area and for all players to enjoy their day.”

Along with football matches there will also be a BBQ, a bucket challenge and other fun activities available on the day.

Banchory Girls FC currently have teams at ages of Under 7s, Under 9s, Under 11s and Under 13s.

The teams train on Wednesday evenings from 6pm to 7pm at King George V Park.

Any girls interested in joining or finding our more about Banchory Girls FC can call Iain on 07896 363028.