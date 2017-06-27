Deeside Brewery dedicate beer to Dons boss

Deeside Brewery was caught up in Aberdeen’s football fever last week, re-naming one of its beers, for a limited time, to mark manager Derek McInnes’ decision to remain at Aberdeen Football Club.

The brewery has re-branded one of its best-selling beers, Macbeth in ode to the manager and the bottle is now emblazoned in red lettering with ‘McInnes’.

Deeside has also pledged to donate a percentage from every pint and bottle of McInnes sold during its limited edition run to AFC Community Trust. The brew will have its final outing at Sessions Beer & Gin Festival on 4-5 August at the Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen, also marking the beginning of the 2017/18 season.

Following last week’s announcement that the popular manager would be staying with AFC for at least two years, fans were quick to express their delight that he had chosen to remain.

Steve Crossland, Managing Director at Deeside Brewery said: “Social media was awash with comments last week when Derek McInnes decided to stick with AFC, and we got caught up in the excitement like everyone else. Our re-branded beer started as a bit of fun, however after sharing it on social media, the feedback was brilliant.

“You asked, we delivered. There was so much demand, that we knew we had to follow through and produce the bottles on a limited-edition basis. We also wanted to channel this enthusiasm into a good cause, hence we’re donating profits to the AFC Community Trust - we’re hoping to raise as much money as possible through sales of McInnes.

“We’re looking forward to next season and like the rest of the fans, hope to see Aberdeen claim the trophies.”