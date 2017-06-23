Donside Juveniles receive new goal posts from Trust

The Scottish Football Partnership Trust and the Crerar Hotels Trust have teamed up to support the provision of new goalposts for seven grassroots community football clubs in the North of Scotland.

Donside Juvenile F.C., a Scottish F.A. Quality Mark accredited club based in Alford were fortunate enough to be one of the clubs selected.

Donside Juvenile F.C., a community football club founded in 1995 has grown considerably and now caters for around 250 players both boys and girls.

The club is passionate about promoting football to the young people of the area and to developing players to the best level they can.

The dedication of the club’s coaches, who are all qualified to deliver SFA approved coaching to a high standard, allows the players to enjoy the game in a positive, safe and friendly environment within the Scottish FA’s Quality Mark accredited club structure.

Graeme McDonald, Coaching Co-ordinator had this to say about the award “Donside Juvenile F.C. is an SFA Quality Mark Community Award Club and we are committed to giving our players a safe and challenging environment to develop their football skills, teach them to respect their team-mates, their opponents, rules, officials, and themselves, and inspire them to reach their potential in football and in life.

“The club continues to grow year upon year, with over 250 young players registered with us, and the additional set of goals will be of huge benefit to our coaches of all age groups.

“We would like to express our grateful thanks to both the SFP Trust and Crerar Hotels Trust for their generous support in providing the club with a set of new Fun Four goals.”