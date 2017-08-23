Draw made for first round of Scottish Junior Cup

The battle to land Scottish junior football's Blue Riband trophy gets under way next month.

And while a total of 99 clubs received byes when the draw for the first round of the competition was made, as ever there are still some tasty looking ties.

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy, quarter-finalists last season, have landed a home tie against Fife outfit Glenrothes, meaning an early clash of two former winners.

Bonnyrigg Rose, who knocked Rob Roy out last year before losing to eventual winners Glenafton in the semi-finals, are also in first round action with a home match against Shettleston.

Kilwinning Rangers, who also reached the last eight season, have a home match with Ayrshire rivals Saltcoats Victoria.

Cumbernauld United have a tough looking task away to former winners Tayport while other ties include Penicuik Athletic at home to Livingston United and a trip for Bo'ness United to play Lochee Harp.

Fife pair St Andrews United and Kirkcaldy YM are away to Arniston Rangers and Aberdeen University respectively while Rossvale are at home to Greenock.

The full draw is:

Culter v East Kilbride Thistle

Dunipace v Dunbar United

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy v Glenrothes

Rutherglen Glencairn v Kirriemuir Thistle

Arniston Rangers v St Andrews United

Ardeer Thistle v Yoker Athletic

Penicuik Athletic v Livingston United

Kello Rovers v Arthurlie

Maryhill v Irvine Meadow

Longside v Deveronside

Troon v Renfrew

Bonnyrigg Rose v Shettleston

Lochee Harp v Bo'ness United

Tayport v Cumbernauld United

Burghead Thistle v Shotts Bon Accord

Thornton Hibs v Ellon United

Kilwinning Rangers v Saltcoats Victoria

Musselburgh Athletic v Newburgh Thistle

Ardrossan Winton Rovers v Banchory St Ternan

Broxburn Athletic v Fraserburgh United

Rosyth v Dundee East Craigie

Pumpherston v Cambuslang Rangers

Aberdeen University v Kirkcaldy YM

Irvine Victoria v Maybole

Lewis United v Bathgate Thistle

Rossvale v Greenock

Hill of Beath Hawthorn v New Elgin

Newmains United v Annbank United

Ties to be played on Saturday, September 23.