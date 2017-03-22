New stadium plans rejected by councillors

Aberdeenshire councillors have opposed Aberdeen Football Club’s plans for a new stadium at Kingsford, even though they will not be involved in the final decision.

Councillors on Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastucture committee were asked for their view as the site is close to both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire territories. The vote was split seven-seven and a casting vote by the chairman went in favour of objection.

The final decision on the plans will be made by Aberdeen Council in the summer.

The club say the stadium and training facilities will deliver significant benefits at both a regional and local level.

George Yule, executive vice-chairman of Aberdeen FC, said: “The wider community benefits at Kingsford will be through AFC Community Trust, which delivers a broad range of participative activities across the whole region for all ages, genders and abilities as part of its social inclusion and health, fitness and well-being agenda. With access to purpose-built modern facilities at Kingsford, the Trust will be able to significantly increase its reach across many communities in North-east Scotland on the basis of genuine need.

“During the public consultation events in 2016 we invited the neighbouring community councils in Westhill and Kingswells to put forward any suggestions for sports and social activities that could be accommodated within our proposals but sadly local needs were not brought to our attention. We have now engaged directly with various groups in the area to identify specific gaps in local facilities provision and are exploring how best we can accommodate a blend of local and wider regional demand.”