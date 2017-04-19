5,000 runners to take part in 20th annual Balmoral Races

Runners will be following in the footsteps of Olympic stars and world record holders when the 20th Balmoral races take place over the weekend on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23, April.

Paula Radcliffe got the event off to a spectacular start back in the late 1990’s by setting a world record for five miles on a day when the beautiful grounds of the Deeside estate were blanketed in a layer of crisp snow and television cameras beamed live coverage of the dramatic proceedings to millions of viewers.

Subsequently many of the planet’s greatest runners such as Kelly Holmes, Sonia O’Sullivan, Gete Wami and Paul Tergat competed with distinction at the summer home of the royal family, enjoying the scenic splendours of the secure traffic-free courses set within the shadow of Lochnagar and the Cairngorms National Park.

The meeting has grown over the years and is now firmly established as an exceptionally strong and popular community and family event.

Today RunBalmoral attracts 5,000 participants over its two days and the programme of races caters for every age group from primary school level up to vintage veterans.

Top north east runners Rhona Auckland and Robbie Simpson, now established Great Britain internationals, cut their teeth by competing in the children’s races at Balmoral before going on to excel in the senior events.

Rhona still holds the women’s record for the 5km while Robbie is record-holder for the 10km and the 15 mile trail race.

The men’s 5km record stands to Scottish Olympic star Andrew Butchart.

The action kicks off on Saturday when 1,000 enthusiastic youngsters take part in the MPH primary schools 1.5km boys’ and girls’ races.

That’s followed by the Kongsberg Maritime secondary schools 2.5km which attracts hundreds of 11-15 year-olds.

Another 1,000 runners then tackle the ConocoPhillips 5km before the day ends with more than 2,000 in the Stena Drilling Tartan 10km which features the famous Balmoral hill and offers a special prize for the first kilted male and female runners.

The second day allows competitors to explore the remoter wilderness areas of the Balmoral estate, beginning with the Apollo duathlon which comprises a 6km run, then a 15km mountain bike stage before ending with a 5km run.

That’s followed by the environmentally stunning TRAC 15 mile trail race and, for, younger athletes and beginners, the TRAC three mile Wee Trail race.

And, to mark the 20 th year of the races, a new competition – the Repsol Sinopec Devil of Deeside Challenge – has been introduced, and it has been quick to capture the imagination.