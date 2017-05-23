The team lifted the trophy at Lathallan, Strathmore and Kirkcaldy.

Rugby sevens is a variant of rugby union in which teams are made up of seven players playing seven-minute halves, instead of the usual 15 players playing 40-minute halves.

In between the tournaments the Under 14s also hosted a touring French team from Martignas providing the boys with their first taste of international rugby.

It was an evenly matched contest between the two sides, with Martignas getting the first try.

But in the end it was Deeside who ran out winners 31-18 winners on the day.