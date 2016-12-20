A ‘Hoot of a Shoot’ at Deeside Darlings’ first outing

The ‘Deeside Darlings’ got off to a fantastic start with their first all-lady clay shoot on Sunday, December 11, at Deeside Activity Park.

Cilla Wood, who has previously attended a couple of other ladies shooting clubs, came up with the new and exciting venture naming it ‘Deeside Darlings’.

Cilla, who is the Marketing Manager at the venue, was overwhelmed with the interest and demand when she launched the event on the Deeside Activity Park’s Facebook page last month.

So much so, she had gone on to release the second Deeside Darlings date before the first one had taken place.

On the day 14 ladies, from complete beginners to experienced shots, started shooting 40 competition clays.

Each were under full instruction from Ken Howie, the owner of Deeside Activity Park, and Donald Brooker, Chief Instructor.

After all the excitement of shooting the ladies then returned to The Bull Ring, where Farmer Ken swapped clay trap remote for carving knife and served up his very famous Cairnton Aberdeen Angus Sunday carvery lunch to the ladies, showing farm to fork at its very best.

Now everyone is a winner in the ‘Deeside Darlings’, but the lady with the highest score on Sunday was Kelly Bowie, taking away a fantastic prize from the first shoot sponsors for the day, Atholl Countrywear.

Keeping with shooting traditions, after being served a glass of hot Bullshot in the Bothy before the day started, the ladies did a shoot sweep with Atholl Countrywear kindly supplying gift vouchers for the winner Sara-Jane Duffus.

All money collected from the shoot sweep is going to Ewing Cancer, MacMillan Scotland Charity.

Jade Anderson, one of the Darlings, said: “I had a hoot of a shoot at Deeside Activity Park for the first ‘Deeside Darlings’ clay shoot.

“I shot not too badly, but there is always room for improvement, so roll on the next shoot in January for more fantastic clay shooting, followed by the best Sunday carvery I have ever had”.

Ken Howie commented: “The Darlings had lots of ladies with guns, lots of clays shot, and lots of laughter, which is what shooting is all about”.