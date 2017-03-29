A proud day for North-east mums on Mothers’ Day

Over 250 children from throughout the North-east of Scotland made their mums proud on Mothers’ Day as they “smashed” their Sooyang Do Belt Examinations at the Westdyke Leisure Centre on Sunday.

Mums looked on with pride as their young martial artists from local Sooyang Do Aberdeen City and Shire clubs were put through numerous martial art sequences, attacks, pad drills and wood breaks.

Natalie Greenland, whose daughter was being tested, commented on how fantastic the Mothers’ Day grading went.

“It’s been well organised and what a great atmosphere, the kids had good energy, and put in lots of effort”.

Mrs Greenland joked that she was “looking forward to similar energy from her daughter, Hannah, when she made her belated Mothers’ Day breakfast.”

The Mothers’ Day event was also attended by Founder-Master Wood who had travelled to Aberdeen from his home in France to adjudicate at the latest series of belt examinations.

Founder - Master Wood expressed his pride and pleasure at seeing so many hundreds of students, instructors, junior leaders and examiners of the United Kingdom Sooyang Do Association come together to provide a memorable exhibition of our martial art.

Master Wood also said: “I am truly indebted to all involved, for continuing to elevate our martial art to ever greater levels of success and popularity, whilst never failing to ensure that our unique spirit and philosophy, not to mention time - honoured values, are maintained. It is truly remarkable to see the progress being made, particularly by our wonderful young trainee instructors and junior leaders, who appear certain to ensure the future of Sooyang Do is in safe hands”

Chief Instructor/Examiner Colleen McIver said “This is what martial art is about, proud happy parents, watching their children becoming more confident, focused, healthier and fitter individuals.

‘‘This is our first belt examinations of 2017 and with them being held on Mothers Day they’ve hopefully made Mothers Day that little bit extra special for all our members.”