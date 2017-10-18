More than 80 entrants braved the weather earlier this month to take on the inaugral Aberdeenshire local Enduro.

Organised by DoonThaBrae Events, participants started the event in Echt which featured five timed downhill stages from the Greymore and Mither Tap summits.

While the day dawned bright and still, wind and rain piled in just in time for the race itself, making conditions very challenging.

In these circumstances no injuries and only three non-finishers was tribute to the riders and volunteer marshals who did a fantastic job in such poor weather conditions.

Many others also pitched in to make the day a success.

Prizes were sponsored by the Bennachie Bike Bothy, Alpine Bikes, Edinburgh Cycles, Velvet Cycles, RaceDate and CR Contractors trail builders with the results from the cumulative time of the five downhill stage as follows. Females: 1 Kirsty Shearer, 2 Karra Lang, 3 Claire Pearson; Male (under 40): 1 Neil Stewart, 2 Stuart Lawson, 3 Gary Scott; Senior Male (over 40): 1 Mark Wilson, 2 David Sim, 3 Doug Shearer.

The man behind the new DoonThaBrae Events company is 21 years-old computer science undergraduate Alexander ‘AJ’ Fyfe, in his final year of his degree at RGU.

AJ worked for more than 18 months to find the right location in and secure land owners support for a locally organised Enduro mountain biking event.