Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust receives funding

Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust has secured £2270 towards the purchase of a rescue boat and launch trolley to support sailing at Knockburn Loch.

The money was provided by The Jo Walters Trust, which is focussing it’s funding for 2017 on outdoor projects in Aberdeenshire that Jo would have approved of, and as such Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust is delighted to receive this funding.

AST Principal Angie Fraser said: “It will allow us to run sailing for a much longer season than we can currently, as up until now, we have been dependent on bringing a rescue boat from one of our other venues as soon as it was available.

“It meant that till now, we couldn’t start sailing each season at Knockburn until the Summer holidays.

“Now we’ll be able to offer sailing in the Summer term which is fantastic news for schools and youth groups in Western, Southern and Central Aberdeenshire, and Aberdeen City.

“We are absolutely delighted, and lots more people will be able to go sailing.”

Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust would like to pass on their thanks to The Jo Walters Trust and their supporters.

For more information on Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust, please look up: www.aberdeenshiresailing.org.

AST is a charitable Trust formed in 2012 with the purposes of promoting sailing and making it accessible for those who might not otherwise be able to access it.

As well as RYA courses for all ages, AST offer lots of sailing to school groups, brownies, cubs, scouts and guides, and run a disability sailing club.

Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust currently run centres at Peterhead, Loch of Skene near Westhill and Knockburn Loch.