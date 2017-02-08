Aboyne Canoe Club hoping to bag a share of funding

Aboyne Canoe Club is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch the monthly funding scheme, which sees grants of £5,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to local outdoor community projects.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and this month shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Aboyne Canoe Club is one of the groups on the shortlist.

Commenting, club chairman Chris Redmond said: “We’ll be given a boost by this funding, no matter how much we receive and its great to be shortlisted.

“Obviously we would love to be awarded the maximum - £5000 which would put us even closer to reaching our final total.”

Voting is open in stores from now until February 25.

Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

Tony McElroy, Tesco’s head of communications in Scotland, said: “We are absolutely delighted to open the voting for February.

“There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see them come to life in hundreds of communities.”

Emma Halliday, Community Enabler Coordinator at greenspace scotland, said: “We’ve been thrilled to see the diversity of projects that have applied for funding.

“They are ranging from outdoor classrooms, sports facilities, community gardens, play areas and everything in between.”