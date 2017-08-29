Aboyne golfer at American handover ceremony

The current Aboyne Ladies and Junior champion was part of the ‘handover’ at the Solhiem Cup as the competition returns to Scotland in 2019.

13-year-old Carmen Griffiths, pictured above second from the right, was part of a group of six girls, from the Scottish Golf Performance Academy, who were at this year’s competition at the Des Moines Country Club in Iowa joining the official Team Scotland delegation.

Through support from Visit Scotland, Scottish Golf and the Ladies European Tour, the girls were part of the official handover ceremony as the competition comes to Gleneagles in two years time.

They also have their eyes set on taking part in the Junior Solheim Cup in 2019, which takes place days before the main event. The group set up a Whatsapp group to motivate each other.

As well as taking part in official Scotland functions, they were also on the first tee on the opening morning of the match to cheer Europe on.

Carmen, who is trained by Andrew Locke, said: “We were so lucky; we really did feel part of it.

“We stayed at the same hotel as the players and watched how they prepared.

“The whole experience was amazing and totally inspiring.

“I’m only 13 but already my passion for golf has given me some of the best opportunities and memories that will last a lifetime.”

Earlier this season, Carmen won the Scottish Girls U14’s Juniors’ Tour and recently represented Scotland at the European Masters in Oslo, Norway.

The Solheim Cup is a biennial golf tournament for professional women golfers contested by teams representing Europe and the United States.