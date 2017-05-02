Aboyne man’s impressive London Marathon

Aboyne resident Robert Ambrose completed last month’s London Marathon in an impressive 4hrs 16mins as he raised money for Leukaemia CARE.

Robert took on the marathon in memory of a school friend, who, sadly, recently passed away from a bone marrow disease.

As part of his training, the 57-years-old petroleum engineer raced the Muscat Marathon in Oman.

He said: “London was much harder than the Muscat Marathon.

“While the temperature was cooler in London, the sheer number of runners, the uneven roads and empty water bottles made it difficult to get a rhythm going.

“The crowds were magnificent though, several deep the entire route which was just amazing.

“In Muscat, we are lucky to have a few hundred spectators!”

Leukaemia CARE is a national blood cancer support charity, committed to ensuring that anyone affected by blood cancer receives the right information, advice and support.

Clare Brooks, fundraiser at the charity said: “I’m incredibly proud of all our runners, including Robert.

“They’ve put in months of hard graft during training and have enthusiastically fundraised all to make a difference to anybody who has been affected by a blood cancer.

“It’s an amazing feeling to watch our runners cross the line. Robert has done himself proud and made a real difference along the way.”

Robert continued:“I found the race tough, but managed to complete it without needing to walk at any time, though it was tempting.”

Robert’s fundraising page is continuing to accept donations.

You can donate at: www.2017-london-marathon.everydayhero.com/uk/robert.