Aboyne man stepping up for London Marathon in friend’s memory

An Aboyne man is hoping to raise more than £2000 for a national blood cancer charity by taking part in the London Marathon.

Robert Ambrose will be taking on the famous 26.2 mile course in aid of Leukaemia CARE, a charity which offers support to patients, carers and health care professionals.

The 57-year-old petroleum engineer has a personal connection to the charity as he’s running in memory of a school friend, who recently passed away after suffering from a bone marrow disease.

This will be Robert’s 13th marathon after completing his 12th on January 27.

He said: “I completed the Muscat Marathon in Oman last weekend.

“The field isn’t large but I managed 2nd in the over-55 age category, completing it in just under four hours.”

Clare Brooks, who works with the Marathon runners at Leukaemia CARE, added: “Our runners make all the difference to people who need that bit extra support.

“I’ve followed all our runners, including Robert, from the point of sign up and I can’t wait for Robert to cross that finishing line.”

So far, Robert has raised £805.65 and is keen to smash his fundraising target.

If you’d like to sponsor Robert, head to his fundraising page here: https://2017-london-marathon.everydayhero.com/uk/robert