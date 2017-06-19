Aboyne Tennis Club decide champion at finals tournament

Aboyne Tennis Club held its 2017 championships finals day recently.

The event took place on Sunday, June 11 and the club were lucky in regards to the weather as there were showers forecast. Most of these missed the tennis courts as members competed to decide this year’s champion.

There were new names on the men’s and ladies’ singles trophies, with Mark Grandison beating last year’s winner Graham Kay in the men’s competition and Sarah Hoare overcoming last year’s runner-up Carol Bisset to take the ladies’ title.

Both the men’s and ladies’ doubles finals went to three sets, with Simon Hurst and Fraser Anderson prevailing over AJ Fyfe an- Iain Wallace in an entertaining men’s match; Sarah Hoare and Libby Nicoll won a tense third set tie-break to edge past Joss Marshall and Rona Mitchell.

Both the men’s and ladies’ singles’ plate matches were contested by club juniors and both were extremely close, as they were also decided by third set tie-breaks, with Torin Mitchell-Mehta beating Crawford Sawyer in the men’s and Annie Overton beating Catherine Cowie in the ladies’ final.

The mixed doubles final looked in doubt when Kirsty Sherrington suffered a painful back spasm during the warm-up, but after some treatment, she and partner Iain Wallace gamely played the match, giving good account of themselves.

Ultimately a strong pairing of Alan Curran and Carol Bisset came through in straight sets as this year’s champions on the day.

And the afternoon marked the end of an era as the last club tournament to be played on the crumbling 32 years-old concrete courts, which are due to be fully replaced later this year. There will also be new high quality floodlighting being installed for all four courts.