Aboyne Tennis Club secures two major grant awards

Aboyne Tennis Club is well on track with its project to renew its four crumbling concrete courts, which can no longer be repaired.

The 240-member club was delighted to receive two grants in late March for the courts and floodlights upgrade project, which it plans to start in July 2017.

The first award was for £10,000 from EB Scotland, a landfill community trust and the second award was for £50,000 from sportscotland, who provide facilities funding to deserving projects across Scotland.

To receive two substantial awards at a time when finances are generally squeezed for funding bodies is a great sign of confidence in the club and what it is doing.

The project includes replacing the obsolete floodlighting on two courts with purpose-designed low energy, long life LED floodlighting on all four courts.

This will be only the second installation of this new technology for tennis in Scotland and the club was pleased to receive planning permission approval for the floodlighting in February.

The club’s project team is continuing to work hard to secure the remaining grants, with awards hoped for in May from both WREN (another landfill community trust) and Tennis Scotland, the LTA in Scotland.

Securing these further grants, alongside with the club’s own fantastic ongoing fundraising efforts, will be critical to ensuring the full project can be completed in 2017, as currently planned.

For more information about Aboyne Tennis Club visit its website at www.aboynetennis.net or keep up to date by following Aboyne Tennis Club on Facebook and Twitter.