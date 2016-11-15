Alford’s Izzy Tolometti takes home double gold

In September of this year, Izzy Tolometti, 17 years old, from Alford, took part in the British Senior Challenge Cup in Guildford.

She excelled herself at the competition by becoming the Senior Challenge Cup Champion, winning Gold Overall, Gold on Asymmetric Bars, Gold on Floor and bronzeon Balance Beam.

She scored 50.25, the only gymnast in the senior event to score over 50 and therefore qualify for the British Championships next year.

Izzy trains for approximately 25 hours a week with Garioch Gymnastics Club.

To improve her strength and agility, Izzy has additional conditioning sessions at the Garioch Sports Centre in Inverurie.

A spokesperson for Garioch Gymnastics cluvb said: “Garioch Gymnastics Club is very lucky to have Janine Robertson and Cathy Osborne to coach Izzy because Janine and Cathy are the only Women’s High Performance Gymnastics coaches in the North East.

“Izzy will be the first gymnast from Garioch Gymnastics Club to compete at the British Championships and is the first from the North East of Scotland for several years.”

The British Championships will take place in Liverpool in March and Izzy, Janine and Cathy are very much looking forward to the experience of competing against the top gymnasts in Great Britain.

The competing gymnasts will include Rio Olympic medallist Amy Tinkler who was once coached by Cathy at the South Durham gymnastics club when she was a young aspiring Olympian.

Following her recent success, Izzy was invited to the Lilleshall National Sports Centre in Shropshire to train with the Senior British Squad.

