All the latest news and returns from around the local golf courses

Aboyne

Seniors Championship Medal (5 of 6) - Div1, P Clare (11) 65, D Elrick (12) 66, I Mackenzie (16) 70. Div 2, A Burnett (17) 70, D Johnstone (22) 74, S Billingham (21) 76. CSS 69.

Gents Texas Scramble: W. Gillies (Aboyne), C. Knowles (Aboyne), J. Reid (Aboyne), D. Turner (Aboyne) (7.1) 54.9, P. Sutherland (Peterculter), J. Sutherland (Aboyne), S. Scorgie (Aboyne), D. Smith (Peterculter) (3.6) 55.4, M. Bruce (Craibstone), G. Breen (Craibstone), M. Elrick (Craibstone) J. Drummond (Murcar Links) (2.2) 55.8, D. Nelson (Aboyne), I. Mackay (Aboyne), S. Scott (Aboyne) I. Gordon (Ballater) (3.6) 56.4.

Ladies Foursomes: Scr R. Polson (Kemnay), l. Whyte (Kemnay) 77, A. Hope (Newmachar), C. Davies (Dunecht) 83, Class 1 S. Davies (Aboyne), C. Eakin (Aboyne) (15.5) 69.5, A. Murray (Kirriemuir), J. Taylor (Edzell) (12.5) , V. Neish (Oldmeldrum), D. Pocock (Kemnay) (10) 72.5. Class 2 F,. Watson (Newburgh On Ythan, L. Anderson (McDonald) (29) 73, M. Burgess (Aboyne), E. Rose (Aboyne) (20.5) 73.5, M. Christie (Banchory), B.F. Newman (Hazlehead) (23.5) 76.5.

(CSS 71) SGL Medal- Silver Division- J.D’Onghia (19) 72; L.Stephen (14), A.Reid (16) 74.Bronze Division- E.Rose (23) 79. D.Brown (28) 81.

(CSS 72) SGL Medal & Janette Wright Trophy- Silver Division- C.Griffiths (4) 69, M.Burgess(18) 72; D.Elrick (13), M.Sime (11) 74. Bronze Division- E. Rose (23) 75, L.Hunter (29) 79, A.Mitchell (26) 82.

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford - D.Keir (25) 19pts.

Ballater

Captain’s Cup (CSS 74 RO): S. Middleton (11) 32pts, S. Foggie (14), H. Backhouse (10), P. Jarvis (18), A. Twomey (15) 31 pts.

Banchory

Sam Locke recent winner of the Scottish Amateur Championship at Prestwick, is delighted to accept honorary membership of Banchory Golf Club where he was junior champion in 2015.

Craig Lindsay, the club captain, said:“Sam’s win in the Scottish Amateur Championship is a fantastic achievement at just 18 years of age.

“Banchory Golf Club was fortunate to have Sam as a junior member for a number of years.

“He was our junior champion in 2015 and was also an integral part of our successful men’s team, who won the Aberdeen Pennant League in 2015.

“Having played a few matches with Sam myself, you could always see his potential to go on and do great things in the game.

“Sam will join the other elite members on the wall of honour at Banchory Golf Club, which includes Harry Bannerman, Paul Lawrie, Greig Hutcheon and James Byrne. We are all so proud of him for this wonderful achievement.”

In other news, Young Jack Harling from Banchory Golf Club has become the first North-east golfer to win the Carnegie Shield open tournament at Royal Dornoch in the prestigious competition’s 104th year.

He beat American Andrew Biggadike at the 19th hole in the final.

It was Harling’s first appearance in the event but the 21-year-old is no stranger to the world famous Dornoch links.

For the past three years he has played the course while a student at the University of the Highlands and Island’s campus in Dornoch, studying for a golf management degree.

He got his degree this year and next month leaves to take up a placement at the Kauri Cliffs Golf Club on New Zealand’s North Island.

Biggadike, from the Olympic Club, California, was seeking a fourth Carnegie triumph since 2003 and this was his sixth final.

In the semi-finals Biggadike blasted Fortrose and Rosemarkie’s Alan Cameron out of the competition by 7 and 6 while Harling put out the last local hope, Ian Rennie, now a member at Hindhead GC Surrey, on the 16th green.Aberdeen solicitor James Herbertson, who still regards Royal Dornoch as his home club, won the first handicap Davidson Trophy with a 17th hole success against Alister Candlish (The Wisley).

They both played with handicaps of seven so it was a scratch match but Herbertson bettered his handicap on the outward half and held a four hole lead.

He lost the tenth and 13th hole, the 13th to birdie, but with his two hole lead still intact on the seventeenth green he picked up the trophy with the required half.

RETURNS: (CSS H 69,68 V 70,71) Gents 36 Hole Open – Scratch – A. Lindsay (Banchory) 136; C. Brechin (Portlethen) 137; C. Stephen (Aboyne) 143. Handicap Section 1 – R. McNeill (Westhill) (6) 133; C. Chalmers (Oldmeldrum) (3), A. Wylie (Mount Ellen) (5) 138; I. Aitken (Banchory) (5), D. Brand (Banchory) (4) 139. Division 2 – J. McPherson (Banchory) (12), A. Thom (Kemnay) (7) 137; M. Taylor (Banchory) (9) 138; R. Chalmers (Westhill) (9), R. Newcombe (Deeside) (13) 139.

Braemar

Ladies Open, CSS 68, Silver Scratch: A. Ramsay (Kirriemuir) 69, K. Beveridge (Aboyne) 70, F. Gilbert (Carnoustie) 71. Silver Handicap: A. Murray (Kirriemuir) (19) 61, E. Munro (Strathlene) (14) 62, C. Cruickshank (Kirriemuir) (13) 63. Bronze Scratch: B. Webster (Strathlene) 84, D. Basford (Cruden Bay) 88, L. McCulloch (Cruden Bay) 93. Bronze Handicap: A. Kelman (Deeside) (27) 72, H. Campbell (Torphins) (24) 72, C. Joss (Brechin) (24) 72.

Mens Daily Mail Foursomes: P. Andrews / C. Snape (11.5) 61.5, S. Davidson / O. Till (10) 64, R. Gray / J. Kinsella (10.5) 65.5, K. Manson (5.5) 67.5.

Deeside

Deeside Golf Club’s Junior Open scratch trophy was won by a home player, Jason Bruce, with a round of one-over-par 71.

Liam Strath (Hazlehead) also posted a 71 but was placed second after a card countback.

Bruce, a five-handicapper, had gross halves of 37 and 34, including birdies at the sixth, 14th and 17th, while Strath, who plays off four, had halves of 36 and 35, including birdies at the sixth, eighth and 12th. It all boiled down to the last hole where Bruce had a par 4 and Strath a bogey 5.

Cameron Black (Royal Aberdeen) finished third with a 72.

Lumphanan

9-Hole Friday Qualifier Men: D Tranmer (9) 17, M Connolly (5) 16, G Merchant (9) 15. Women: J Wilson (8) 16, G Cromar (10) 11

August Medal and Veterans’ Trophy: Men CSS 61: S MacLean (19) 55, C Crooke (11) 60, M Walker (12) 61. Women CSS 61: A Marshall (13) 64, J Wilson (18) 83. Juniors CSS 64: G Strachan (20) 67.

Torphins

(CSS 67) - Stableford Trophy Round 3: J. Young (20) 41, A. Christie (31) 38, D. Dey (32) 34.

