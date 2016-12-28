The annual Banchory Boxing Day fun run was hailed as a “great success” by organisers.

Despite wind and snow showers a field of 140 took off from the Guide Lodge on a 5km run around Banchory.

A number of high profile international athletes were in the field and the Germany based Robbie Simpson ran away from Michael Ferguson in the closing stages to win the event.

Robbie was home for a Christmas break before starting preparations to claim a place in the Scottish team for the Commonwealth Games while Michael represents Scotland in cross-country events and is a member of Banchory Stonehaven Athletics Club.

Jenny Ricketts from Banchory, who is as well known for her orienteering exploits as her running was the first lady home.

Race organiser Sandy Reid said: “This event is as much social as sporting with old friends meeting up for an annual catch up.

“The numbers attending are never much influenced by the weather and it is great to see so many regular participants.”