Banchory Cricket Club gearing up for new season

With the coming of spring and some sunnier skies, Banchory Cricket Club is gearing up for a competitive 2017 season.

This year Banchory will be running two teams, one competing in Grade 2 of the Aberdeenshire Cricket Association and another recreational team playing shorter matches with the emphasis very much on enjoyment and participation rather than winning.

The latter, in particular, is intended to cater for cricketers of all abilities and ages and is a great opportunity to try the game out or return to it if you have not played for a while.

Club Secretary Carl Counsell said: “We are a small friendly club with our own ground at Burnett Park, which is the envy of many other clubs.

“We will be setting up the ground at Burnett Park this Saturday starting at 10am.

“We would hope to have a short game afterwards.

“More hands make light work as they say so please try to come along to help if you can.

“We are always looking for new senior and junior players of any standard or experience and you will be assured of a warm welcome.

“So if you would like to play cricket, either competitively or non-competitively, please come along to one of our practice sessions, which are every Wednesday night from 6.30pm at Burnett Park, starting on Wed 19th April.”

If you would like to know more about the club, please contact Carl by email at secretary@banchorycricketclub.co.uk or visit the club’s Facebook page.