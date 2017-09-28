Banchory gymnasts in form

Four gymnasts from Banchory Gymnastics Club recently travelled to Cumbernauld to take part in the Celebration of Life 4-piece competition.

For three of the girls it was their first 4-piece competition and all achieved great results.

In the Level 6 10/11 age group Carlie Esslemont was third on bars and third on vault.

In the Level 6 12+ age group Lisa Irvine was first on bars and came fifth overall, Ellie Esslemont was second on floor, third on bars and seventh overall.

Lucy Irvine performed some of her best ever vaults and beam and floor routines.