Banchory gymnasts in Scottish competition

A group of Deeside gymnasts took part in the recent Scottish Floor and Vault competition in Perth. Pictured right are the Banchory gymnasts.

The results were: 8yrs Beginners: Zara Fettes, Cara Johnston and Lily MacDonald – Team 7th. Zara - Silver on vault. 9yrs Beginners: Inara Huntley competed. 10/11 Beginners: Freya Kennington, Sienna Davidson, Eilidh McGregor and Kara Taylor – Team 10th. 12+ Beginners: Seonaid Jervis, Sacha Johnson, Gwynneth Tucker and Jasmine Parker – Team 5th. Gwynneth – 8th on vault, Jasmine 10th on vault. 9yrs Intermediates: Kiera Bain, Evie MacDonald and Melina Pavlantis – Team 4th. Kiera – Bronze on floor, Evie - Gold on floor, 5th overall, Melina – 7th on floor, 8th on vault, 7th overall. 10/11 Intermediates: Katie Bain, Ellie Esslemont, Carlie Esslemont, Lisa Irvine, Orla Myles – Team 6th. Katie Bain – 9th on floor, 9th overall. 12+ Intermediates: Team A – Gill Harrison, Lucy Irvine, Kate Strachan, Kate Hare, Rebeka Johnston – Team Silver, Team B – Bronia Elrick, Ellie Ebdon, Josie McGarvey, Grace Brundrett, Emma Strachan – Team 9th. Gill – Gold on vault, Silver overall, Rebeka – 6th on floor.