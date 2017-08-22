Banchory’s Eilidh selected for International Eventing Series

Banchory’s Eilidh Middleton and her horse Westmur Quality, also known as Buddy, have been selected to join the The Event Rider Masters.

The ERM is an exciting international series with record prize money and the aim to showcase the sport of Eventing to a global audience.

Launched in 2016, the ERM series is specific to 3* level competitors, with each rider and horse combination being selected to join the series by a committee.

In 2017 the seven legs incorporate iconic British and European events where riders will battle it out for the coveted Event Rider Masters title and a tantalising £30,000 series first prize.

The list of competitors includes all top Event riders including Olympic medallist, Sir Mark Todd, Andrew Nicholson, William Fox-Pitt and Pippa Funnell.

In addition to these well-known names is an elite group of young and talented riders who have been selected to debut within the ERM series at Blair Castle International Horse Trials on the 26 th and 27 th August.

Eilidh said: “I’m so excited to be selected for the Event Riders Masters, if not a little overwhelmed.

“It’s a great honour and will be an amazing experience to be competing with the top names in British and International eventing.

“It’s also the only leg of the series which is being held in Scotland, so competing in front of a home crowd will make it even more special.

“My support team have been with me all the way this season and I really couldn’t have done any of this without them.

“I’m also getting married in September to my fiancé, Patrick, so I’ve got a busy few weeks ahead.”