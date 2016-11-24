Banchory’s Suzanne runs New York Marathon

Suzanne Morrison from Banchory is taking a well-earned rest after completing the New York Marathon.

The event was a major challenge for Suzanne who only took up running three years’ ago, and is proud, not only to have completed the course but to have raised over £1700 for a charity very close to her heart, Children’s Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF).

“I first heard about CLDF in 2013 when we were given the devastating news that our son, Matthew, then 14, had chronic autoimmune liver disease”, explains Suzanne.

“It was a huge shock but from the start CLDF was there for us.

“We found their website really informative and they also gave us a schools pack which was particularly useful as it meant that all Matthew’s teachers were informed about his condition and how this disease might affect him.

“Whenever we attended a hospital appointment there was always a member of the CLDF support team there to chat to Matthew.

“Matthew’s diagnosis coincided with me taking up running and his initial response to the diagnosis was ‘Well you’ve got a charity to run for now mum.’”

Having selected the New York Marathon as her challenge, Suzanne knew it would be a memorable experience.

“The experience was way better than I had imagined.

“New York was having a mini heatwave, however, there were two million people lining the streets of New York and the support they gave was amazing.

“I was so relieved and proud to cross that finishing line, not only that, but I have smashed my original fundraising target of £1,000 so am delighted to have done something worthwhile for CLDF.”