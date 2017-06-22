Banchory Stonehaven Athletics Club Schools success

It was all roads to Grangemouth last weekend for a number of Banchory Stonehaven AC athletes, who were competing in the annual prestigious Scottish Schools Track and Field Championships.

It was a successful weekend for these young athletes who were representing various schools in the area.

Maddy Silcock (Aboyne Academy) took gold in the U20 100m in a time of 12.12.

Sprinting success continued with a gold for Craig Strachan (Aboyne Academy) in the U17 100m in a time of 11.18, and bronze in the 200m with a time of 23.49.

Ralph Silcock (Aboyne Academy) won bronze in the U15 80mH with a time of 12.54.

In the longer distances, there was a silver medal in the 3000m for Clare Stewart from Mackie Academy with a time of 10.11.32 and a bronze for Rosa Hare (Banchory Academy) in 11.23.16.

Emma Swanson won bronze in the U15 1500m with a time of 4.57.01 which broke a very longstanding Club record set in 1999, and she was understandably delighted with that performance.

Out in the field, Claire McGarvey continued her successful form after winning Scottish Schools U17 pentathlon two weeks previously, to take gold in the U17 high jump, 1.65m, and Frances Sealy won bronze in the triple jump, 10.27m.

Also competing in the Championships were Cara Davie (Mackie Academy) who got through to the semi finals of the U13 100m, and Kate Hare, (Banchory Academy) competing in the U15 high jump and long jump.

A spokesperson for BSAC said: “Welldone to all athletes on their successful Championships.”

For more information on Banchory-Stonehaven Athletics Club as well as up to date news, competitions and results visit the club website at www.bsac.club or find them on Facebook.