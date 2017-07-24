Beastly Bridal Bootcamp to conclude in Banchory

A local bride to be and her fiancé are set to undertake this year’s Banchory Beast Race in preparation for their upcoming big day.

Sarah Fulton from Westhill has had an extreme fitness routine devised for her wedding, including creating her own beastly bridal bootcamp at the Prime Four Beast Race.

She will be untertaking the race along with her husband to be Steve.

Sarah explains the reason behind her decisions: “We are getting married in May next year, and have always wanted to try out the Prime Four Beast Race.

“What better motivation and goal then to add in a huge personal fitness challenge.

“We can’t wait to do this together.”

Now in its fifth year, the 2017 Prime Four Beast Race is the fastest ever selling, proving that “breaking the beast” is more popular than ever.

The Prime Four Beast Race’s official charity partner is Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS), for which over £128,000 has been raised so far by Beast Race participants.

Jono Buckland, director at organisers FireTrail Events commented: “Everyone has a different motivation to get down and dirty with the Prime Four Beast Race, and it’s great that Sarah and her fiancé have chosen our event to get themselves into shape for their wedding.

“We wish them all the best for the future.”

As part of Prime Four’s sponsorship of The Beast Race, colleagues at any of the companies who are located at the business park, benefit from a range of free activities including 4,000 hours of training across nearly 420 classes including Boot Camp, Circuits, Yoga, Metafit, a JogScotland Running Group, and the Prime Four Bleep Test.