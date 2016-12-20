Beginners gymnastics and trampolining festival success

Pictured are some of the 50 Banchory gymnasts who took part in the recent Aberdeenshire Gymnastics and Trampolining Festival for Beginners.

For many of the girls it was their first competition.

Results:

6/7 Girls – Beth Grant, Abbie MacDonald, Lottie Meakins, Iona Mercer, Kiera Linklater, Keanna Couch, Madison Black, Lucy Paterson, Eilidh Fyfe and Emma Gospel all competed.

8/9 Girls – The A Team of Emily Brown, Amber McCreadie, Elsa Niblock, Samara Christie and Abigail Bruce were Team 5th. Emily won Bronze on floor and Abigail was 6th on vault. Also competing were Eva Sinclair, who was 5th on vault, Anna Smitton, Lucy McLean, Olivia Humble, Katie Edge, Olivia Sinclair, Ruby Gilbert, Eilish Fiddes, Martha Bradshaw, Iris Overton and Poppy Whitehead.

10/11 Girls – The A Team of Desiree Glansbeek, Sophie MacDonald, Alice Walker, Grace Walker and Melissa Stewart won Team Bronze and the B Team of Lucy Milne, Annie Rodger, Ana Bryce, Caitlin Grimmer and Maeve Sibson was 4th. Melissa was 5th on floor and won Gold on vault and Silver overall. Annie was 6th on vault. Also competing were Lucie Middler, who won Gold on floor, Charlotte Riach, who was 4th on floor, Erika Gilbert, Lyla Daly, Seren Bull, Lucy Peake and Yves Fraser.

12+ Girls – Talitha Martin was 4th on vault. Eva Watt also competed.

6/7 Boys – Owen Bichan won Bronze on vault and was 6th overall

10/11 Boys – Blair Smith won Bronze on vault and was 4th on floor and 4th overall, Reagan Pine was 4th on floor, 6th on vault and 6th overall.

12+ Boys – Kyle Whitehead won Bronze on floor and was 4th on vault and 4th overall.