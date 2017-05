The Mid Deeside Church Charity Shop in Torphins, the Bread of Life, is supporting the creation of a new tee for Junior play on the 8th hole at Lumphanan Golf Club.

Pictured is Stewart Keir, treasurer of the charity, handing over a cheque for £500 to Joyce Wilson, secretary to the club.

The club is very appreciative of this support and the Juniors will be glad once it has been built and brought into play, which it is hoped will happen by the end of the summer.