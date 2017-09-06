Champion of Champions bowling competition

Alistair Smith President of Upper Donside Bowling club welcomed the competitors for the Pairs and Singles competitions from all the Dee and Don bowling clubs.

The pairs started on Wednesday, July 26, and the final was held on Sunday, July 30.

Pairs runners up for the ladies were Veronica Buchan and Christine Donaldson from Banchory Bowling club and the winners were Meg West and Barbara Forbes from Alford Bowling club.

Pairs runners up for the mens were Don Black and Alec Thomson from Torphins Bowling Club and the winners were Ron Bruce and Tam Dow from Kincardine O’Neil.

The Middleton Trophy started on Wednesday, August 2, and the final was on August 6 .

Runner up was Francie Farqharson from Ballater Bowling Club and the winner was Lesley Skinner from Millbank.

The Singles started on Tuesday 1st August and the final was held on Sunday, August 6.

The ladies runner up was Barbara Forbes from Alford Bowling Club and the winner was Christine Donaldson from Banchory Bowling Club.

The mens runner up was Alistair Smith from Upper Donside Bowling Club and the winner was Derek Pittendreigh from Kincardine O’Neil Bowling Club.

Upper Donside Bowling Club mens team and Alford Bowling Club ladies team were also presented with the League Trophies and Championship flags

Upper Donside Bowling Club would like to thank all spectators who came along to the event.

Next year Torphins Bowling club will be the hosts of the competition.