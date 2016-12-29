Christmas packs a punch

Sooyang Do hosted their December Belt Examinations on December 17 and 18 at the Westdyke Leisure Centre in Westhill.

Almost 400 students from all over the North-east paraded their skills over the weekend before an examination panel which included Master Wood, the founder of Aberdeen born Sooyang Do Martial Art.

Master Wood had travelled to Scotland from France to take part in this end of year extravaganza and was impressed by the high standard of technical ability and enthusiasm shown by the students.

He said: “The events of the weekend provided further evidence of the quite phenomenal progress we are making and of the magnificent contribution of our instructors, who continue to inspire our students to ever greater efforts and ever higher technical standards.

“With students from as young as five, taking their first far from faltering steps on their Sooyang Do journey, to those who have trained for over a decade graduating to EE Dan status, I can not remember a time when I was so proud of everyone involved.

“The unique spirit we have successfully sought to maintain, continues to prevail, with the pursuit of technical and athletic excellence unhampered by any compromising of our adherence to our tenets of Courtesy, Integrity, Humility and Respect and the rejection of the win at all costs pursuit of personal glory, to the detriment of all else, which has come to denigrate the sporting arena in recent years.

“This unique spirit was particularly evident on Saturday, with experienced and highly-skilled students always encouraging and exhorting fellow participants to ever greater efforts and compelling the spectators and instructors to spontaneous applause.

“It is a testament to the professionalism and integrity of our instructors, that so many, young and not so young, continue to put their faith in us and permit us to play some small part in the development of so many young people, all of whom appear to be a great credit to those responsible for them.

“I really look forward to 2017 with great enthusiasm and hope that it is a happy and successful year for all of those concerned with Sooyang Do and hope to see more exciting developments in the near future.”