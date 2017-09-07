Commando Helicopter Force personnel take part in Braemar Tug-O-War

Eight members of the Commando Helicopter Force (CHF), led by Sergeant Adam Mason RM, made their way from Somerset to the Braemar Gathering to compete in the 2017 Highland Games Tug of War, in front of Her Majesty the Queen.

Following a break for several years 2016 saw the resumption of the Inter Services Tug of War rivalry between teams from the Royal Navy & Royal Marines, the Army and the Royal Air Force.

The event was a huge success for the participants and the presence of the services was keenly welcomed by event organisers and watching public alike; so much so that the Gathering organisers invited the services (especially the Royal Navy) to participate again this year.